VIP AUDIO 1/14 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Olympic Auditorium book review, Mailbag on ranking last ten WrestleManias, Jay White gimmick in WWE, in-character podcast interviews pros and cons, Triple H 2001 injury, defending Hogan, more (103 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd begins with an in-depth review of a new book on pro wrestling at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles (“Legends and Icons: A History of Olympic Auditorium and Southern California Professional Wrestling”).

Then (at the 35 minute mark), The Fix Mailbag including these topics:

Should wrestlers be doing in-character podcast interviews like Kenny Omega and Don Callis are, and do you know ahead of time when they’re going to stay in character?

Given Kota Ibushi is 38 years old, how is it pro wrestlers tend to reach their athletic prime later than pro athletes in regular sports?

Do English speaking New Japan announcers have the agency to avoid controversial terms that might not translate well, including Ibushi saying he wants to become God?

Ranking the last ten WrestleManias from best to worst.

What WrestleMania main events should have happened but didn’t in recent years?

What would Triple H’s role have been in the 2001 WCW/ECW invasion angle had he not been injured, and would he have taken Steve Austin’s place as the top heel in The Alliance? Did it affect the pushes of Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle?

How would Manami Toyota have fit in with today’s WWE landscape? Would she be sacrificed to Charlotte, would she be in the mid-card mix, or would she be a top star?

A challenge for Wade to defend Hulk Hogan as a role model, perhaps disingenuously, but giving his best effort, in 60 seconds and then a challenge for Todd to defend WWE’s masterful long-term booking, perhaps disingenuously, but giving his best effort.

If WWE were to sign Jay White, what’s the gimmick he’d likely be given and how about a name change?

In contrast to the list of things pro wrestlers are especially bad at compared to regular people based on how wrestling matches are carried out, what are pro wrestlers actually better at than regular people given how pro wrestling matches play out?

Is AEW via AEW Dark better are developing talent than WWE’s NXT system now that NXT is on USA and has more pressure to draw ratings rather than develop talent off the main radar?

