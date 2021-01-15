VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKH – A Walk Through 2020 – Q4: Looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the fourth quarter of 2020 including Draft, G1, Brodie Lee, Patterson, more (21 min)

News Ticker

January 15, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a walk through 2020, part four, looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the fourth quarter of 2020 including the WWF Draft, New Japan’s G1, Brodie Lee’s death, Pat Patterson’s death, AEW vs. NXT, and much more. Plus at the start, the latest NXT vs. AEW ratings from last night.

