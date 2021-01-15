VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Zack Heydorn co-hosts to talk 2011 and 2020 Rumbles, Nexus, Punk, Del Rio, WWE in transition in 2011, Baszler, McIntyre, upcoming Rumble without fans, more (145 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani and PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn discuss the 2011 Royal Rumble and the highlights of the 2020 edition. 2011’s event includes Edge vs. Dolph Ziggler for the World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton vs. The Miz for the WWE Championship, a fatal four-way for the Divas title, and the Royal Rumble match won by Alberto Del Rio. They discuss WWE being in transition in 2011 with many of their big stars gone and whether Del Rio was a good decision to win the rumble, Michael Cole’s heel commentary, the Miz as WWE Champion at the time, the position of CM Punk, the Nexus, and Dolph Ziggler’s career. They talk about the presentation of the women in 2011 vs. now and how Michelle McCool and others would hold up. They break down the various stories of the rumble match itself including the returns of Booker T and Diesel, Punk and Daniel Bryan #1 and #2, the New Nexus, John Cena’s role with Hornswoggle, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre being acknowledged as friends, the ending sequence with Del Rio and Santino Marella, and protecting people like Cena and Orton. They then head to the 2020 Rumble and discuss Shayna Baszler and her push since, Drew McIntyre and the run-up to the event and story told with Brock Lesnar, and ponder this year’s rumble without fans.

