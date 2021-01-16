VIP AUDIO 1/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati (AD-FREE): Pearce outsmarts Reigns to set up Rumble match, Crews meets with Reigns, Bryan vs. Cesaro, live callers (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Adam Pearce being tormented but ultimately outsmarting Reigns, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro, the debut of Bayley’s new talk show “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews with Big E at ringside, and more with live callers.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Jan. 17, 2020 start to finish including Kane returns and interacts with Firefly Funhouse, Bryan drives Fiend under the ring, stips announced for key Rumble matches, Mandy ends up in Otis’s arms at ringside, Lacey Evans vs. Bayley, Revival vs. The Usos, Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO