VIP AUDIO 1/15 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Marty is staying! Marty is staying! (79 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage discuss the huge news about Marty Scurll’s new contract and role with ROH. What that means for the NJPW/NWA relationship. How will it impact ROH in the coming months? The guys also discuss the shows this past weekend in Atlanta and Concord.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO