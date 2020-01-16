VIP AUDIO 1/15 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): AEW signs TV deal extension with Warnermedia, ROH makes booking change, MLW working with ICM partners (42 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth look at AEW announcing a new four year extension with Warnermedia as well as a second show set to air on TV in the near future. Radican and Fann then discuss the ROH booking change with Marty Scurll becoming the new head booker including details about how things are working behind the scenes since the change took place. The show ends with Fann taking a look at MLW working with ICM Partners to get a new TV deal. Download this show now!

