News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (1-18-16) Raw Post-show with Caldwell & McNeill discussing final Raw before Royal Rumble with Lesnar on Jericho’s Highlight Reel, live callers, emails (65 min)

January 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the January 18, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discuss the just-completed episode of Raw including the final Royal Rumble hype with Brock Lesnar in the mix. They talk with callers and read emails.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020