VIP AUDIO 1/16 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Definition disaster – Analyzing the artistry of Ric Flair, Charlotte, and Lacey Evans from Monday Night Raw (50 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Ric Flair, Charlotte, and Lacey Evans angle from Monday Night Raw. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the inconsistent art throughout the angle, thus leaving it stalled in first gear. Specific discussion points include who stands with the most to gain at the end, who has the least to gain, the inconsistency of Ric Flair as a heel, WWE’s problems with telling competing stories with characters across their different content platforms, Charlotte’s ceiling due to poor character definition, will fans boo Ric Flair, the idea of this type of angle for Evans in general, and more. Enjoy!

