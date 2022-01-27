VIP AUDIO 1/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including MJF-Punk verbal battle, Cole vs. Cassidy, Cody vs. Sammy in ladder match, Britt Baker promo, Velvet vs. Hirsch, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including an MJF-Punk verbal battle and big announcement about their match along with a Wardlow angle, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in ladder match, a Britt Baker promo, Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch, and more.
