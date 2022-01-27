VIP AUDIO 1/26 – East Coast Cast #577 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss GCW’s okay show, many AEW original contracts running out, NXT, Adam Cole, Rumble predictions, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Cam are back live, taking calls and talking about the biggest stories in wrestling this week on and off of television. GCW sells out the Hammerstein and only had an okay show. After two successful years of existence, many AEW’s original contracts are running out and some company OG’s are not being re-upped. NXT 2.0 did not put their theme songstress in a position to succeed, sending her out to rap with limited production and guidance. Is Adam Cole in a better, money-drawing spot now in AEW than he was while in NXT? The Royal Rumble is this weekend and the guys give their predictions. Some thoughts on Court Bauer’s tampering lawsuit against WWE. Live calls and more.

