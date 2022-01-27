VIP AUDIO 1/26 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich compare shoulder injuries, talk Cody’s relationship with Turner television, Kenzo Suzuki, Dynamite, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are here for VIP comparing shoulder injuries and discussing Travis’ incredible state healthcare coverage. Cody Rhodes’ apparently wonderful relationship with Turner television. Remembering 2005 when WWE tried to make Kenzo Suzuki the grandson of a dead Japanese emperor. Rich recaps a promo-heavy episode of AEW Dynamite. Rich also regales us with his favorite Six Brown Chicks questions of the week! Travis’ book challenge update. The mailbag gets opened.

