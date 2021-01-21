VIP AUDIO 1/20 – East Coast Cast #536 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss having a sane president again, Orton’s burn marks, Alexa beating Asuka, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the guys bury the lede of having a sane person as president again, and go off on wrestling TV talk. Cam gets accused of being a WWE Stan moments after being yelled at for being an AEW Stan. Randy Orton’s burn marks look like raspberry jam! Alexa Bliss had no business beating Asuka. Cody Rhodes fakes excitement to try to get more mainstream attention for AEW. Viceland drops Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring episode subjects. Darby Allin gets a signature win. Live calls and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO