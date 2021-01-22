News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/21 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/18/1993): Keller, Meltzer, Madden discuss Terry Funk possibly becoming WCW VP, WCW giving away title changes three months ahead of time, Bischoff, Flair, Hogan future (127 min)

January 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 18, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller with guest analysts including PWTorch Newsletter columnist Mark Madden and Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer discussing WCW turmoil including Terry Funk possibly taking over control of WCW, Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff, Dusty Rhodes, WCW taping syndication so far ahead that they gave title changes away months ahead of time, Hulk Hogan’s future, Sting’s weaknesses, who could go from WCW to the WWF and have an impact, and much more. Also in the middle hour an interview with upstart local promoters in Minnesota representing WOW, which was trying to fill in some gaps left by demise of AWA.

