VIP AUDIO 1/21 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions talks winning the fan vote and receiving ROH World Title shot, goals for 2021, the inauguration, more (62 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode, Ryan and Tyler talk with Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions. Shane talks about winning the fan vote, and receiving a ROH World Title shot as a result. He also talks about his goals for 2021, and the inauguration and what that means to him. Ryan and Tyler also discuss the week of ROH wrestling, including this week’s episode of TV.

