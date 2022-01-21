VIP AUDIO 1/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Criticism of Cody promo, Moxley’s return, TNT Title situation, reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, Impact (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

AEW Dynamite finishing no. 1 in key demo among all cable shows for the first time.

Reaction to Jon Moxley’s return to Dynamite.

Reaction to Cody Rhodes’s interview segment on Dynamite.

Thoughts on the resolution of the Interim version of the TNT Title with a ladder unification match.

Full review of AEW Rampage.

Full review of AEW Dynamite including Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed, the House of Black, Adam Cole teaming with Britt Baker, MJF-Wardlow dynamic, and more.

A review of the latest impact of Impact including the worst wrestler name in pro wrestling.

