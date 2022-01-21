SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/20 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reviews of Raw and Smackdown, Mustafa Ali's request denied, Bully Ray's controversial suggestion for Moxley, Popeye debate continues, UFC preview (62 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:02:32 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

A review of WWE Smackdown including the dynamic between Seth Rolins and Roman Reigns, and a warning about how things could go wrong with Reigns if WWE turns him babyface.

Thoughts on Mustafa Ali’s request to be released not being granted by WWE.

A review of Raw including thoughts on Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Doudrop being set up as Becky Lynch’s challenger, and more.

Sidebars in the show on the great Popeye vs. Looney Tunes debate and a great Bob Backlund backstage clip after he lost his WWF Title to Iron Shiek.

Reaction to Bully Ray trending on Twitter after he said on his podcast that Jon Moxley should have said he was sorry in his promo for disappearing from TV for months.

A look at the latest in UFC including recent results and a preview of this weekend’s PPV.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO