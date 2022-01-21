VIP AUDIO 1/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Would Cody be a big deal if he weren’t Dusty’s son? Great wrestling cities, Nick Khan, Tank Abbott, Summer Rae, Hunter-Jarrett comparison, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

What is the legacy of Tank Abbott both in MMA and in WCW?

Does Tony Khan’s booking approach lack key aspects including getting the most out of a hot angle and match?

What should announcers say about Summer Rae during a 30 second span of her coming to the ring to enter the Royal Rumble?

Looking back at early WWF Cruiserweight matches with Taka Michionku vs. Great Sasuke.

Should AEW be doing more crossover with NBA players considering they’re both part of Warner Media?

Is it impossible now for Triple H to take over WWE after how things have gone with NXT lately?

What are some of the greatest pro wrestling cities today, and what makes a great wrestling city? Are there any emerging great wrestling cities?

Could AEW’s ecosystem take on more meaning if it emulated soccer’s system of moving up and down from show to show based on wins and losses?

Is Nick Khan showing more and more what a danger he is to WWE’s future?

Reaction to the FITE TV feed of Jim Ross and Excalibur talking about Cody, with Ross asking if Cody is a “hug chaser.”

What was more detrimental to their respective promotion, relatively: Jeff Jarrett pushing himself as NWA Champion during TNA’s earliest years or Triple H as World Hvt. Champion in 2002-2005?

Is the new Ric Flair “92” t-shirt awful or genius? What past wrestling merchandise holds up today?

How would Cody be seen differently if he weren’t Dusty Rhodes’s son? Would he be seen as a meandering promo who’s merely a good wrestler?

Did Cody contradict himself when he criticized WWE changing Walter’s name but then gave Brody King a hard time for using Brody Lee’s name in AEW?

