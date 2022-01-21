VIP AUDIO 1/21 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Thirsty for blood – Full artistic analysis of Jon Moxley’s return promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Jon Moxley’s return promo. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the art of the promo including specific discussion on the entrance, cadence, pace, Moxley as a storyteller, the black cloud story being tied to his mission statement, Moxley’s authenticity, future opponents, and more. Enjoy!

