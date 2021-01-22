VIP AUDIO 1/21 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Jericho becoming a liability? Reasons for WWE’s post-Attitude Era downfall? Plus Hogan’s WrestleMania 3 claims, Dark Side of the Ring, Sting, Page, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

What caused WWE’s downfall after the Attitude Era?

Who are the coolest UFC fighters and biggest jerks in UFC that Todd has interviewed?

What did you think of WandaVision’s first two episodes?

Rank the upcoming “Dark Side of the Ring: Icons” series subjects – Beth Phoenix, Lex Luger, British Bulldog, Rob Van Dam, and Yokozuna.

What of five proposed fictional but possible booking scenarios would have led to the biggest spark in WWE business over the last 15 years in WWE?

Do you put any stock in Hulk Hogan’s claim that he didn’t know the finish far ahead of time and he didn’t know if Andre the Giant was going to let him pin him at WrestleMania 3?

What would be easier to pull off and what would be the pros and cons of either a new way to win MMA or a new way to win in pro wrestling?

Is Eddie Kingston the anti-Miz? How do you guys feel about Kingston?

Has any wrestlers suffered because of a clean loss on AEW Dynamite?

Is WWE making Sting feel less special already?

What do you think of the Rock-John Cena feud and having it on back-to-back WrestleManias?

What are you they doing with Cedric Alexander?

Where do they go next with the NXT Women’s Title picture?

Max Halloway’s great performance!

Khabib’s retirement status?

What fights is Todd most looking forward to this year?

Reacting to a Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns proposed scenario.

How about linking Hangman Page with a woman on TV?

Will the new A&E documentaries be too favorable to WWE with revised history or key exclusions due to WWE’s cooperation?

Is Chris Jericho beginning to become a problem for AEW given his out-of-AEW statements lately? On balance, is he worth keeping around?

Push-back against Wade’s criticism of this week’s Dynamite regarding Sting’s promo, AEW commentary, and the women’s tournament.

