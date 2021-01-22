VIP AUDIO 1/21 – WKH – The News: AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night ratings, latest Smackdown, Raw, and Impact viewership, comparing Raw viewership in 2021 to last three years, PPV news from AEW, WWE, Impact, WM crowd news, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night ratings and viewership info, the latest Smackdown, Raw, and Impact viewership numbers, comparing Raw viewership in 2021 to the last three years, PPV news from AEW, WWE, Impact, some WrestleMania crowd news, and more.

