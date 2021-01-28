VIP AUDIO 1/27 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk the Gamestop vs. hedge fund stock war, women’s body alterations in WWE, Bianca Belair’s gimmick, more (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav chop it up about the Gamestop vs. hedge fund stock war this week. Why no one is crying for billionaire gamblers. How the women in WWE don’t feel the need to alter their bodies for simple opportunities anymore. Bianca Belair’s gimmick was shamelessly ripped off, and the small uproar on Twitter that followed. Rich runs down tonight’s AEW and NXT shows. A double dose of the B.A. mailbag.

