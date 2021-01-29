News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek take emails and discuss AEW Dynamite including Shaq, Jericho/MJF, more (94 min)

January 28, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show by taking listener emails and wondering why Andrew doesn’t like chocolate cake. After the food talk is over, emails take over the show for a bit, and then the guys get to their reactions from AEW Dynamite, including Shaq, Jericho/MJF, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020