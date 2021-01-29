VIP AUDIO 1/28 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/25/1993): Keller & Schire talk WCW Beach Blast, WCW front office changes, previewing SummerSlam ’93, Dallas-based Global Wrestling Federation update, and more with guests Gill, Coraluzzo, Fargo (128 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 25, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire talking WCW Beach Blast, WCW front office changes, previewing SummerSlam ’93, Dallas-based Global Wrestling Federation update, and more with guests including PWTorch Newsletter columnist Carlie Gill, wrestling promoter Dennis Coraluzzo, and Dallas-based correspondent Freddie Fargo.

