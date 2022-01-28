VIP AUDIO 1/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Danhausen, Worst Gimmicks Ever, Betting on Pro Wrestling, WCW New Blood stable, Mt. Rushmore of WWE G.M.s, Nick Khan, Crossroads, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Todd’s 19 worst gimmicks of all time
- Might Royal Rumble/WrestleMania season spark WWE’s creative side?
- How would you explain the difference between the current AEW and current WWE products to someone who is interested in starting to watch pro wrestling?
- What was the story on The New Blood stable in WCW? Evaluating the potential of Sean O’Haire, Mark Jindrak, Reno, The Wall, Johnny The Bull, Chuck Palumbo and Crowbar.
- Do you bet on pro wrestling, and would you bet on the Royal Rumble this year?
- Does WWE really think fans will boo Becky Lynch and cheer Ronda Rousey?
- What’s the most cost-effective way to follow Impact wrestling’s TV show and big events?
- Would Danhausen have been more effective in WWE than AEW?
- Who belong on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE G.M.s?
- Is Nick Khan’s focus actually hurting WWE’s odds of being purchased by another entity?
- Is Cody Rhodes diminishing the impact of Crossroads?
- Have people missed a key aspect of Bryan Danielson’s attempt to unseat “Hangman” Adam Page?
- Is the Royal Rumble ready for Asuka?
