VIP AUDIO 1/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Danhausen, Worst Gimmicks Ever, Betting on Pro Wrestling, WCW New Blood stable, Mt. Rushmore of WWE G.M.s, Nick Khan, Crossroads, more (82 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Todd’s 19 worst gimmicks of all time

Might Royal Rumble/WrestleMania season spark WWE’s creative side?

How would you explain the difference between the current AEW and current WWE products to someone who is interested in starting to watch pro wrestling?

What was the story on The New Blood stable in WCW? Evaluating the potential of Sean O’Haire, Mark Jindrak, Reno, The Wall, Johnny The Bull, Chuck Palumbo and Crowbar.

Do you bet on pro wrestling, and would you bet on the Royal Rumble this year?

Does WWE really think fans will boo Becky Lynch and cheer Ronda Rousey?

What’s the most cost-effective way to follow Impact wrestling’s TV show and big events?

Would Danhausen have been more effective in WWE than AEW?

Who belong on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE G.M.s?

Is Nick Khan’s focus actually hurting WWE’s odds of being purchased by another entity?

Is Cody Rhodes diminishing the impact of Crossroads?

Have people missed a key aspect of Bryan Danielson’s attempt to unseat “Hangman” Adam Page?

Is the Royal Rumble ready for Asuka?

