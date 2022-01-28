SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-27-2017) Keller & Parks talk Rumble possibilities, Cena-Styles segment, Carmella-Ellsworth go shopping, Wyatt, Shane, more with live callers (85 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:25:47 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-27-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks went live right after Smackdown with caller and email contributions including the A.J. Styles-John Cena segment, Dolph Ziggler’s win, James Ellsworth’s shopping spree with Carmella, Bray Wyatt leaving with Randy Orton, the follow-up on Mickie James, Shane McMahon, and much more including a lot of Royal Rumble speculation with callers.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO