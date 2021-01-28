VIP AUDIO 1/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol (AD-FREE): Cody-Shaq, Jungle Boy vs. Dax, Hangman-Hardy, Bucks, live callers, emails (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa 1990) to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the stellar Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood match and what it says about Jungle Boy’s upside, the Matt Hardy pitch to Hangman Page, the latest assessment of the Young Bucks story arc and character development, Shaq makes fun of Cody’s hair and Cody responds, Sammy Guevara seeing through MJF’s con, and much more with live callers. Then, in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, a half dozen emails with additional topics and points of view.

