VIP AUDIO 1/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Jungle Boy vs. Dax, Beach Break hype, Cody-Shaq developments, Hardy makes offer to Hangman, Good Brothers & Young Bucks team together (26 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including a stellar Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood match, Matt Hardy’s pitch to Hangman Page, Shaq makes fun of Cody’s hair and Cody responds leading to Arn Anderson setting up a mixed tag match, Sammy Guevara sees through MJF’s con, Jon Moxley reveals when he most likes to have sex, and more.

