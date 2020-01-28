VIP AUDIO 1/27 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Drew headed to WrestleMania main event, Edge’s return speech and Orton angle, Charlotte, Becky, Liv vs. Lana, MVP, Andrade, 24/7 Mojo (36 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Drew McIntyre declaring his intent to main event WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar, Edge’s return speech and the big Randy Orton angle, Charlotte Flair punt on her decision, Becky Lynch expresses new mission statement, Liv Morgan vs. Lana, MVP vs. Rey Mysterio, Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo, 24/7 Mojo, and more.

