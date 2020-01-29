VIP AUDIO 1/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot and Fear talk to more wrestle parents, discuss the Royal Rumble including Lynch-Asuka, Bayley-Evans, Charlotte’s win, “Santina” (75 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Dress Like a Boy, But I Bleed Like a Girl.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear discuss the WWE Royal Rumble including the two women’s championship matches and the 29-woman Rumble including Charlotte Flair’s victory. Plus: NXT UK news, AEW takes baby steps into intergender wrestling, and Emily talks to more wrestling fans about their kids’ wrestling fandom.

