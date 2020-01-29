VIP AUDIO 1/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk Edge return and dream opponents, Drew-Lesnar outcome, 2015 Rumble do-over, Charlotte vs. NXT Champ possibility, more (86 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Greg Parks, PWTorch columnist and host of Wrestling Night in America. They answer mailbag questions on Edge’s top potential opponents, the pace of Edge-Randy Orton storyline, who should win Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, if Lesnar only jobs to one wrestler in the next 18 months who should it be, is C.M. Punk vs. Lesnar a dream match still, Charlotte’s WrestleMania options including NXT Champ, Excalibur’s commentary on AEW Dynamite, NXT UK talent mixing with NXT US talent, what if Daniel Bryan instead of Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble, is AEW responsible for improvements in Raw in last two months, and more.

