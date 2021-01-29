VIP AUDIO 1/28 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Greg Parks joins to help give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Royal Rumble 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and much more. Enjoy!

