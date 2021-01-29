VIP AUDIO 1/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): Young Bucks book review, McGregor’s UFC loss, Peacock-WWE deal, New Japan, WWE Superstar Spectacle for India (71 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the following topics:

Conor McGregor’s UFC loss to Dustin Porier

The Peacock-WWE deal

The latest from New Japan

WWE Superstar Spectacle for India

An in-depth review of the Young Bucks’ book “Killing the Business.”

