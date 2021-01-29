News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): Young Bucks book review, McGregor’s UFC loss, Peacock-WWE deal, New Japan, WWE Superstar Spectacle for India (71 min)

January 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the following topics:

  • Conor McGregor’s UFC loss to Dustin Porier
  • The Peacock-WWE deal
  • The latest from New Japan
  • WWE Superstar Spectacle for India
  • An in-depth review of the Young Bucks’ book “Killing the Business.”

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020