VIP AUDIO 1/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): AEW vs. WWE super-show line-up, AEW Women’s Division, Retribution’s masks, Samoa Joe’s career journey, Jungle Boy, WWE addressing COVID-19, more (56 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the following topics submitted by listeners…

Is AEW featuring Negative One on TV in order to facilitate getting the “Dork Order” over as babyfaces, exploiting a tragedy?

What are some of the most outrageously ridiculous gimmick or angle pitches you’ve heard of?

Is there a sadder career journey than Samoa Joe from badass of the indy scene to terrible WWE commentator?

Rank the Retribution masks in order of easiest to recreate from objects in your home.

Thoughts on the 1987 WWF Women’s Survivor Series match with Alundra Blayze, Kyoko Inoue, Sakie Hasegawa, Chaparita Asari, Bertha Faye, Aja Kong, Tomoko Watanabe, and Lioness Asuka, and whatever happened to them?

Is WWE acknowledging COVID-19 on the air now because of a transition of power from former President Trump to current President Biden along with seizing some revelations that AEW talent has had COVID?

Is it too soon for a “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on pro wrestling’s handling of coronoairus?

Making a case for AEW Women’s Division being featured twice per episode of Dynamite.

Who would face off in an AEW vs. WWE supershow? What matches would Vince McMahon book if he did AEW vs. WWE?

Could AEW benefit from having more singles matches and fewer tag matches, like we saw with Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy this week?

What impact on Jungle Boy’s career will his new “Tarzan Boy” theme song have when they return to live audiences?

Would it be prudent to move all WWE and NXT women away from the existing TV shows and over to their own stand-alone show?

