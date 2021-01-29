VIP AUDIO 1/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): Royal Rumble predictions, Jungle Boy vs. Dax, Cody-Shaq, Reigns-Pearce, Charlotte-Ric-Lacey, reviews of AEW, NXT, SD, Raw (75 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, Raw, and Smackdown, and then preview the Royal Rumble with predictions. Some topics include Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood, Cody-Shaq developments, the latest chapter in Roman Reigns-Adam Pearce, the latest with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte’s reaction to Ric Flair and Lacey Evans, and much more.

