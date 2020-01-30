VIP AUDIO 1/29 – East Coast Cast #486 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss the Royal Rumble and its important fallout on Raw, plus Cam’s in-house review and experiences, more (99 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s show, Cam and Trav recap the Royal Rumble and its important fallout on Raw the next night. Cam gives an in-house review of what it was like in the building and who got what reactions. Cam also talks about meeting and chatting with Keith Lee’s parents and brother. What a Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble win does for his career. Fans divided on Charlotte winning her Royal Rumble. Rumors she’ll face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Travis is finally back to watching main roster WWE after a three month break. Calls, emails, and more.

