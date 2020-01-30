VIP AUDIO 1/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk cultural appropriation, Dynamite, NXT, and AEW including John Moxley, Dusty Rhodes, Keith Lee, and more (138 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back on VIP to discuss cultural appropriation. Is it literally how the world interacts or the ruin of society? Rich fills us in on this week’s episode of Dynamite before talking up tonight’s NXT show. Another week of Dr. Britt Baker as a heel on AEW. John Moxley’s spiked in eyeball is a topic again. Dusty Rhodes historically worse than any eyeball spiking. Keith Lee asserts himself as North American champ. Riddle and Dunn win the tag team tournament. Travis talks about the half dozen books he plans on reading in the next few weeks.

