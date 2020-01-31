News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/30 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/12/1992): Keller joined by Mike Tenay and Dave Meltzer to talks current events, Bill Watts’s WCW V.P. decisions, Great American Bash, Jake Roberts, Shane-Bret rumors (82 min)

January 30, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 12, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller in a journalist roundtable with Dave Meltzer and Mike Tenay discussing current events such as Bill Watts’s WCW V.P. decisions, the Great American Bash, Jake Roberts negotiating with WCW, a Shane McMahon-Bret Hart confrontation rumor, which WWF wrestler jumping to WCW would make the biggest difference, Japan wrestling, and much more.

