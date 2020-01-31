VIP AUDIO 1/30 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Kane book review, rant about Dynamite, NWA Hard Times review, some Aldis praise, reaction to WWE co-presidents news, NXT World Collide, Raw, UFC, more (150 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd provides his analysis of Smackdown, the post-Rumble episode of Raw, last night’s NXT, the NXT Takeover Worlds Collide event, AEW Dynamite including a rant by Todd about a particular segment, and NWA Hard Times including an extended discussion on Nick Aldis’s best place other than the NWA if he were to go somewhere else. Then he talks New Japan New Beginnings and Pro Wrestling NOAH news. Then he reviews Kane/Glenn Jacob’s new book (and it’s not pretty). From there he reviews the latest UFC and Bellator events.

The show then concludes with the Mailbag including the following topics:

Has Vince McMahon messed up the Raw Women’s Division enough this past week to send it below AEW’s Women’s Division?

Are there wrestling moves that are so dangerous you’d be in favor of wrestlers no longer doing them, and who should make that decision?

Were Beth Phoenix and Brock Lesnar the MVPs of their respective Royal Rumble matches on Sunday, and was Brock at his best in terms of facial expressions and body language in various scenarios?

Is AEW entrance music below where it should be, after four months to absorb their entrance themes?

What is the big deal about Drew McIntyre?

Would Barry Windham have been able to be a top heel for WCW after his successful 1988 run?

Would Matt Riddle be the right wrestler to “retire” Brock Lesnar?

How many times is WWE going to push Charlotte as a babyface before they realize it’s the wrong role for her? Is there any current wrestler fans would boo against Charlotte?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO