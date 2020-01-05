News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/4 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night 1 Roundtable (w/Radican, Wells, and Kuester): In-depth review of show starting with double dash for gold, preview of Wrestle Kingdom Night 2, more! (56 min)

January 4, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributors Kelly Wells and Dan Kuester for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 PPV roundtable. The show starts with a look at IWGP IC Champion Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi with the winners advancing to night 2 with both belts on the line. Radican, Wells, and Kuester then work their way backwards through the card before previewing Wrestle Kingdom: Night 2.

