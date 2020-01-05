VIP AUDIO 1/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): “Best of” episode talking AEW with Chris Maitland, focusing on Fulham FC and how the Khans’ investment in the club mirrors wrestling (or doesn’t), more (42 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “best of” episode of The Deep…Dive from January 12, 2019, Rich’s good friend Chris Maitland returns to talk AEW – not just from the angle of the burgeoning wrestling promotion, but the work of the Khan family in the Premiership with Fulham FC, how their spending portends well or ill for wrestling, the connections the Khans have in the UK television-wise, and where Chris thinks the Khans can succeed or fail year one in the wrestling world. Additionally, Chris gets to exorcise some demons with regard to his Jets, and tries his best to keep the show mini van friendly!

