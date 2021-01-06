VIP AUDIO 1/5 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2 Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Keuster): Entire show reviewed in depth, a look ahead to what’s next in the main event scene, more (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2 PPV roundtable with co-hosts PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch audio contributor Dan Keuster. They review the show starting with the IWGP IC & Hvt. Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White. They discuss the importance of all the big matches on the card, and put their meaning into context as they work their way backwards through the card after discussing the epic main event. The show also includes a look ahead at the future of acts like Jay White, Kota Ibushi, and Sanada.

