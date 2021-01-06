News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – The News: Mega Wednesday Battle with two loaded line-ups, predictions for viewership for AEW and NXT, Smackdown viewership against college football, Charlotte explains treatment of her dad, more (20 min)

January 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the big Mega Wednesday Battle with two loaded line-ups for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, Wade’s predictions for viewership for AEW and NXT, Smackdown viewership against college football last week, how Charlotte explained her treatment of her dad Ric on Raw, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020