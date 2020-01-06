VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Why is viewership still so much higher for Raw and Smackdown than Dynamite and NXT? How do you assess Shane McMahon’s 2016-2019 run? Should Lars Sullivan be brought back? (22 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers Mailbag questions on a variety of topics including: Why is viewership still so much higher for Raw and Smackdown than Dynamite and NXT? How do you assess Shane McMahon’s 2016-2019 run in WWE and was he helpful to WWE overall? Should Lars Sullivan be brought back or is the latest news on a past commercial sex video the final straw with him?

