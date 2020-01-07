KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this Gonzo & The Greg special podcast, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, co-host Gonzo, and producer Kurt Hoffman rank their top five wrestlers of the past decade. They also debate predictions for 2020 and fill Gonzo in on what he’s missed with certain wrestlers lately in the world of pro wrestling.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO