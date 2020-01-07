News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/6 – Gonzo & The Greg End-of-Decade Spectacular: Top Five wrestlers of the decade, plus discussion of predictions for 2020, catching Gonzo up on where wrestlers are now, reminiscing about our original run (87 min)

January 6, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: On this Gonzo & The Greg special podcast, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, co-host Gonzo, and producer Kurt Hoffman rank their top five wrestlers of the past decade. They also debate predictions for 2020 and fill Gonzo in on what he’s missed with certain wrestlers lately in the world of pro wrestling.

