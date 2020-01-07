VIP AUDIO 1/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey look back at the decade in MMA including major events that shaped the prior ten years, fighters and fights of the decade, more (103 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey look back at the decade in MMA. They discuss several of the major events that shaped the prior ten years. They name their fighter and fight of the decade, and close the show with some thoughts about the decade on pro wrestling.

