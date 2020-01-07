VIP AUDIO 1/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): Lesnar in Rumble, Rey vs. Andrade, Drew’s new demeanor, Big Show return, callers, on-site report (99 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann, cohost of The Deep Dive podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up, to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and mailbag topics. They discuss Brock Lesnar in Rumble, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, Drew McIntyre’s new demeanor, Big Show’s return, and much more with live callers, an on-site report from Oklahoma City, Okla., and then a Mailbag segment to close out the show.

