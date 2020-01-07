VIP AUDIO 1/6 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Lesnar and Heyman with Rumble news, Rey vs. Andrade goes 20, Drew’s new demeanor, Big Show return, Wedding Follow-up (38 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman with Rumble news, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade goes 20, Drew McIntyre’s new demeanor week two, Big Show returns, Lana-Lashley Wedding Follow-up, and more.

