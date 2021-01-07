VIP AUDIO 1/6 – East Coast Cast #534 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the two Americas that exist, Royal Rumble picks start to solidify, WrestleMania on horizon, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode, the guys talk about the two Americas that exist. Following the constitution caused a segment of the country to throw the biggest, most hypocritical tantrum ever witnessed by the entire world, simultaneously. In the wrestling world, we bounced back from a sad week right back to a mundane stretch. Royal Rumble picks start to solidify. WrestleMania is on the horizon. Goldberg for some reason is back on our national TV screens. How to book Sonya DeVille going forward. Live calls and more talk.

