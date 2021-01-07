VIP AUDIO 1/6 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk the state of the world, AEW and NXT both have Match of the Year quality main events, book club, mailbag, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich bring the shenanigans for 2021 VIP starting with the state of the world. Some good, mostly bad! Rich recaps AEW Dynamite and NXT episodes. Both shows showed out with a Match of the Year quality main event. Impact Wrestling makes a statement on someone else’s TV. Travis briefly reviews “Endless Online” and “Pixel Dust” in the book club segment. The mailbag gets cracked open.

