VIP AUDIO 1/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss AEW main event between Omega and Fenix, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson invading show, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show looking at the AEW main event between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix, and the angle that took place after the match when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson invaded the show. After that they explore the juxtaposition between the way AEW has used Sting and the way WWE has used Goldberg. Plus, listener emails and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO